Home / News / Sports News / Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken
Sports

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 09:16 pm
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe to win the second ODI and seal the three-match series

An all-round performance by Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in the second ODI. Shakib claimed two wickets before scoring a match-winning 96* to help the visitors chase down a target of 241. Bangladesh sealed a three-wicket win with five balls to spare. Batting first, Zimbabwe managed 240/9 before Bangladesh scored 242/7 to seal a comfortable win. Here's more.

In this article
ZIM vs BAN

How did the second ODI pan out?

Zimbabwe kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 146/5 at one stage. Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza added a 63-run stand for the sixth wicket. Bangladesh came back strongly and restricted Zimbabwe to 240/9. Shoriful Islam claimed 4/46 to top the show. In response, the visitors kept losing wickets as well as Shakib Al Hasan fought a lone battle.

Zimbabwe

Feats for Zimbabwe batters

Zimbabwe skipper scored a 57-ball 46. The senior batter hit five fours and a six. Taylor has raced to 6,600 runs in ODIs at 35.67. He has also raced to 1,480 runs against Bangladesh in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, Madhevere registered his third ODI half-century. Also, Sikandar Raza (30) has raced to 2,886 runs at 33.95.

Shakib

Shakib slams 49th ODI fifty

Shakib Al Hasan (2/42) has raced to 276 career ODI scalps at 29.38. The left-arm spinner is the 18th bowler to surpass 275 ODI wickets. Shakib smashed an unbeaten 96, hitting eight fours in a 109-ball knock. He registered his 49th career fifty. Shakib has raced to 6,570 runs at 37.97. He went past Allan Border and Ijaz Ahmed in terms of ODI runs,

Do you know?

Bangladesh win 18th successive ODI win against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh have extended their winning run over Zimbabwe, sealing their 18th ODI win in a row. This was also their fifth successive ODI series win.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
SL vs India: Chamika Karunaratne powers the hosts to 262/9

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi reshuffles Congress Parliamentary groups ahead of monsoon session

Politics

POCO X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in India

Technology

Japanese researchers have set new internet data transfer speed record

Technology

BMW C 400 GT scooter teased; to be launched soon

Auto

KV Vijayendra Prasad confirms working on 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' story

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Key details about India's badminton contingent

Sports

SL vs India, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to bat

Sports

Ireland's Simi Singh scripts history: A look at his journey

Sports

Here are the notable achievements of Indians at Olympics

Sports

A look at the unbreakable records of Serena Williams

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

1st ODI, Bangladesh humble Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Sports

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

One-off Test, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Sports

England beat Pakistan in second ODI: List of records broken

Sports

ODI Cricket News

South Africa beat Ireland in third ODI: Records broken

Sports

England chase down 332-run target against Pakistan: Records broken

Sports

Ireland stun South Africa in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Sports

Records which Yuzvendra Chahal can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

Ireland vs South Africa, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports
Trending Topics