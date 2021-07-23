Home / News / Sports News / Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh in second T20I, level series: Records broken
Sports

Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh in second T20I, level series: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 07:44 pm
Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh in second T20I, level series: Records broken
Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in the second T20I

A superb show by Zimbabwe helped them beat Bangladesh in the second T20I on Friday in Harare. With this win, Zimbabwe have equaled the three-match series 1-1. Batting first, the hosts managed 166/6 in 20 overs. Wesley Madhevere scored a brilliant 73-run knock. In reply, the Bangladesh cricket team failed to chase down the target. Here are the details.

In this article
ZIM vs BAN

How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe were reduced to 42/2 before Madhevere and Dion Myres added a fifty-plus stand for the third wicket. Zimbabwe were 139/5 at one stage before Ryan Burl's cameo ensured that they got to 166. Burl slammed 34* from 19 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals to surrender the tie (143/10). Shamim Hossain scored 29.

Bangladesh

Shakib registers these feats, Shoriful bags three wickets

Shakib Al Hasan (1/32) raced to 94 wickets in T20Is at an average of 20.78. The left-arm spinner has become the second Bangladesh cricketer to claim 15-plus wickets against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Playing his fifth T20I, Shoriful Islam has seven scalps under his belt. He registered his best bowling spell in T20Is (3/33).

Do you know?

Third T20I fifty for Madhevere

Madhevere slammed his third T20I fifty for Zimbabwe and a first against Bangladesh. He consumed 57 balls for his 73, hitting five fours and three sixes. He had scored 23 runs in the first T20I. His scores against Bangladesh read: 4, 0, 23, and 73.

Information

Masakadza and Jongwe shine with the ball

Wellington Masakadza was the chief architect for Zimbabwe with the ball. He claimed figures of 3/20 from his four overs. He has 17 T20I scalps. Meanwhile, Luke Jongwe claimed three wickets as well and has 19 overall in T20Is.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Jadon Sancho completes £73m move to Manchester United

Latest News

Bajaj Chetak up for bookings in Mysuru, Aurangabad, and Mangalore

Auto

India bowled out for 225 against Sri Lanka

Sports

'Don't Go Yet': Camila Cabello nails it with sultry moves

Entertainment

Jadon Sancho completes £73m move to Manchester United

Sports

Memorable Test victories of Team India in England

Sports

Latest Sports News

Can Babar Azam emulate Virat Kohli? Shoaib Akhtar answers

Sports

Decoding Tottenham's summer transfer window plans

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI: Dhawan elects to bat

Sports

Statistical analysis of Manchester United vs Manchester City rivalry

Sports

Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari ninth in ranking round; Koreans dominate

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2nd T20I, SA beat Ireland to win series: Records broken

Sports

Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I: Records broken

Sports

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

1st ODI, Bangladesh humble Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Sports

Bangladesh Cricket Team News

Australia to play five T20Is against Bangladesh: Details here

Sports

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

One-off Test, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Sports

One-off Test, Day 4: Bangladesh top the show against Zimbabwe

Sports

All-rounder Mahmudullah makes sudden decision to retire from Test cricket

Sports
Trending Topics