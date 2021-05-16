Zinedine Zidane set to leave Real Madrid: Details here

Zinedine Zidane set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the ongoing season

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is set to leave the club at the end of the season. According to a report in Goal, Zidane has told the players he will depart the club at the end of the 2020-21 season. The Frenchman revealed his decision to the players post his side's 2-2 draw against Sevilla last week. Here are further details.

This is the second time Zidane will resign

It is the second time Zidane has resigned from the post, having previously quit following Real's third consecutive Champions League triumph in 2018. He rejoined the club in March 2019 on an urgent basis after Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari failed to get the desired results as managers of Madrid.

What are the reasons behind his decision?

The report adds that that the squad always believed he would not stay on for another season after their Champions League elimination at the hands of Chelsea at the semi-final stage. Zidane's physical and mental fatigue have been mentioned as possible reasons for his stepping down. He is likely to go on a sabbatical before deciding on his next move.

Real's performance under Zidane in 2020-21

Real have played 50 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season. Zidane has enjoyed 29 wins, 12 draws, and nine losses. Los Blancos exited from the round of 32 in the Copa del Rey. They faced defeats in the semis of the Spanish Super Cup and Champions League. In La Liga, Real are second, having collected 78 points from 36 matches.

Zidane's performance as manager in two different spells

Zidane was appointed Real manager on January 4, 2016 and left the club on May 31, 2018. In the first spell, he managed 149 games (W105 D28 L16) and had a win percentage of 70.47. Zidane took charge once again on March 11, 2019. In the second spell. he has so far managed 112 games (W67 D25 L20) at 59.82%.

Zidane has won multiple trophies with Real

The former Real Madrid player has proved his mettle as a manager. After winning the league title in 2016-17, he helped Los Blancos win La Liga 2019-20. He won the Spanish Super Cup on two occasions (2017, 2019-20). Notably, Zidane helped Real win three successive Champions League honors. He has also won two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

Zidane may leave with no trophy this season

Zidane may leave with no trophy this season with Atletico Madrid being the favorites to win La Liga. There are reports claiming that he could join Juventus as their manager if the Italian club sack Andrea Pirlo.