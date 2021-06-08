Alexander Zverev reaches 2021 French Open semis

Jun 08, 2021

Alexander Zverev has reached the semis of the 2021 French Open after cruising past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. Zverev raised the bar from the middle of the first set, gaining control on his first serve. He didn't allow Fokina any space and dominated the show in style. Here we present the key details.

Maiden Roland Garros semi-final for Zverev

Zverev has qualified for his first semi-final at Roland Garros. Prior to this, he had earned two quarter-final finishes in 2018 and 2019 respectively. This is also his third semi-final appearance in a Slam event. He had reached the semis of 2020 Australian Open and was a finalist at the 2020 US Open.

I think I'm playing pretty well, says Zverev

"It's nice to be in the semi-finals, but just being there doesn't satisfy me. I think I'm playing pretty well," Zverev said after his win. He highlighted that his baseline play improved and credited Alejandro. "My baseline play really improved after the first set. [Alejandro] has improved a lot, this was his first grand slam quarter-final, and I don't think it'll be his last."

Zverev registers his 18th win at Roland Garros

Zverev has a win-loss record of 18-5 at Roland Garros. He now has 55 wins at the Slams, besides losing 22. He has a 9-1 record at the Slams this season (also quarter-final of the Australian Open).

Zverev dominates the stats against Alejandro

Zverev hit three aces and a 75% win on the first serve. He converted nine of the 15 break-points. Zverev won 85 points, besides sealing seven games in a row. He won 42 service points and nine service games.