Home / News / Sports News / Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev wins gold after beating Karen Khachanov
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev wins gold after beating Karen Khachanov

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 05:44 pm
Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev wins gold after beating Karen Khachanov
Alexander Zverev wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Germany's Alexander Zverev, on Sunday, secured the gold medal after defeating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 in the men's singles final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Zverev had earlier stunned top seed, Novak Djokovic, in the semi-final, denying the world number one a historic Golden Slam. Notably, the former dropped just one set throughout the Olympics. Here are further details.

In this article
Information

Second German to win Olympic singles gold

Zverev became only the second German to win Olympic singles gold after Steffi Graf, who achieved the feat in the Seoul 1988 Olympics. Notably, Germany have also won Olympic gold with Boris Becker and Michael Stich in 1992 (doubles).

Details

Zverev had defeated Djokovic to enter the final

On Friday, Zverev beat Djokovic to reach the final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The German ended Djokovic's quest for a historic Golden Slam. Zverev's previous best run came in the 2020 US Open, where he was the runner-up. Meanwhile, Khachanov overcame Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta to claim his spot in the gold medal match. The 25-year-old leaves Tokyo with a silver medal.

Run

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: A look at Zverev's run

Zverev downed Lu Yen-Hsun of the Chinese Taipei 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. He then beat Colombia's Daniel Galan 6-2, 6-2. In the third round, Zverev overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 7-6. Zverev beat France's Jeremy Chardy in the quarters. The German won against the world number one, Djokovic, despite dropping a set. He has now claimed a historic gold by beating Khachanov.

Run

Zverev is 27-11 in the season (ATP)

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Zverev lost the last 16 match to Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon. He was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals of French Open. Zverev, who is 27-11 in the ongoing season, had won the Madrid Open by beating Matteo Berrettini in the final. He also won the 2021 Mexican Open, having outclassed Tsitsipas in the summit clash.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
I played with the help of medications during Olympics: Djokovic

Latest News

Kunal Kapoor announces biopic on India's winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan

Entertainment

Delhi: Two-year-old girl who weighed 45 kg undergoes bariatric surgery

Delhi

A fresh high: Sensex zooms 873 points; Nifty scales 16K

Business

Redmi Note 10 receives its fourth price-hike in India

Technology

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' second trailer: Looks promising, thrilling

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain chases historic Olympic final berth

Sports

England vs India, Trent Bridge: Ground report, stats, and more

Sports

England tour of Bangladesh postponed; English players to play IPL

Sports

Hockey: India lose semi-finals, alive in the medal hunt

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 10: Complete report

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 8: Complete report

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Belinda Bencic wins women's singles final

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Busta downs Djokovic to win bronze medal

Sports

Decoding the career stats of German star Alexander Zverev

Sports

Tennis News

Decoding the career stats of Australia's Ashleigh Barty

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic

Sports

'King Richard' trailer: Will Smith literally owns the titular character

Entertainment

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic beats Nishikori, reaches semis

Sports

Nagal hammered out of Olympics by world number two Medvedev

Sports
Trending Topics