Home / News / Science News / ASUS introduces AMD Ryzen 5-powered Chromebook Flip CM5 gaming laptop
Science

ASUS introduces AMD Ryzen 5-powered Chromebook Flip CM5 gaming laptop

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 12:02 pm
ASUS introduces AMD Ryzen 5-powered Chromebook Flip CM5 gaming laptop
ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 launched with AMD Ryzen 5 processor

Expanding its portfolio of Chromebooks, tech giant ASUS has launched the Ryzen 5-powered version of its Chromebook Flip CM5 laptop. It has a modern design with an ergolift hinge, support for Stadia and GeForce Now platforms, and a Titan C security chip. There is also a Ryzen 3-powered variant that offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600).

In this article
Design and display

It flaunts a 15.6-inch touchscreen

It offers an LED backlit display

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 features an aluminium body with a 360-degree hinge, a backlit keyboard, slim bezels, and an HD web camera. It bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LCD touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 81%. The laptop also offers support for a stylus and tips the scales at 1.95kg.

Information

The device is backed by a 57Wh battery

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 draws power from AMD Ryzen 5 3500C chipset, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and AMD Radeon graphics. It runs on Chrome OS and houses a 57Wh battery which promises up to 10 hours of usage.

Connectivity

It has a 720p web camera

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is equipped with a bunch of I/O ports, including a USB 3.2 Generation 2 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Generation 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and an audio jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The machine packs a Harman Kardon audio system, a built-in microphone, and a 720p HD web camera.

Information

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5: Pricing

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 laptop is currently up for grabs in the US and is priced starting at $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600) for the base Ryzen 3-powered model with 4GB/64GB configuration.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
New sticker pack released for WhatsApp users on Android, iOS

Latest News

Google Meet will get Companion Mode for more engaging conferences

Science

One-off Test, ENGW vs INDW: Visitors hit back with wickets

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Williamson loses top spot, Root slips

Sports

Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' look is 'Thunder'-ous

Entertainment

WTC final: Decoding Virat Kohli's performance against New Zealand bowlers

Sports

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

ASUS introduces new gaming laptops with 11th-generation Core H-series processors

Science

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet launched at around Rs. 25,600

Science

ASUS launches four new gaming laptops in India

Science

ASUS announces ZenFone 8, 8 Flip smartphones with flagship hardware

Science
Trending Topics