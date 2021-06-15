Beats announces Studio Buds wireless earphones at around Rs. 11,000

Beats Studio Buds, with Active Noise Cancellation, launched

Apple-owned Beats has introduced its latest wireless earbuds, called the Studio Buds with both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well as Transparency mode. It is priced at $150 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and offers a battery life of five hours, dual-element diaphragm drivers, dual-beam forming microphones, on-device controls, and support for iPhone as well as Android smartphones. Here are more details.

Design

The earbuds have an IPX4-rated build quality

The Beats Studio Buds has a sleek and compact form-factor with an in-ear design. A single earbud weighs five grams. It is IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance, and is offered with small, medium as well as large silicone tip sizes. The Studio Buds is available in White, Red, and Black color options along with a matching charging-cum-carry case.

Sound

It sports a dual-element diaphragm driver

The Beats Studio Buds is equipped with an advanced digital processor that optimizes audio performance for loudness and clarity. It also gets a proprietary dual-element diaphragm driver for improved performance. The earbuds provide an extended wireless range with Class 1 Bluetooth technology and are compatible with both Android and Apple devices. Dual-beam forming microphones are also available that help filter out external noise.

Features

With ANC turned on, the Studio Buds lasts 5 hours

The Beats Studio Buds features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency listening mode, and provides on-device controls for managing calls as well as music. It offers up to five hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to eight hours of playtime without ANC. The charging case provides two additional charges and supports fast charging via the built-in Type-C port.

Information

Beats Studio Buds: Pricing

The Beats Studio Buds carries a price-tag of $150 (around Rs. 11,000) and is currently up for grabs in the US and Canada via the Apple website. Deliveries of the earphones will begin from June 24 onwards.