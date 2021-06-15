OnePlus Nord N200 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 02:49 pm

OnePlus Nord N200 5G's Geekbench listing reveals key specifications

OnePlus will soon launch its affordable 5G handset, the Nord N200 5G, exclusively for the US and Canadian markets. Among the constant leaks coming in, the phone has now been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will have a Snapdragon 480 processor, Android 11 support, and 4GB of RAM. Here are more details.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While evaluating multi-core scores, the platform runs a stream of instructions simultaneously to generate an aggregate result. The same procedure is followed to calculate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information

How much did OnePlus Nord N200 5G score on Geekbench?

OnePlus Nord N200 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number DE2117, was uploaded earlier today. As per the listing, the phone has achieved a single-core score of 511 and a multi-core score of 1,615.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

As per the recent leak, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G shall feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a triple camera arrangement. The device will sport a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 163.1x74.9x8.3mm and weigh 189 grams.

Information

There will be a 13MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is likely to bear a triple rear camera module, including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. On the front, it will have a 16MP (f/2.05) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will likely have a 5,000mAh battery

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and that is when we should get to know about its pricing and availability details. However, it is likely to cost around $250 (roughly Rs. 18,000).