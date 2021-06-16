Realme GT 5G arrives in global markets at Rs. 40,000

Realme GT 5G announced in the global markets

Realme has introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the GT 5G, in the global markets. It carries a starting price-tag of €449 (roughly Rs. 40,000). To recall, the handset went official in China in March this year. It comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Racing Yellow, Dashing Silver, and Dashing Blue colors.

Information

The phone has a 16MP front camera

The Realme GT 5G bears a triple rear camera system, that comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The Realme GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Realme GT 5G costs €449 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and €559 (approximately Rs. 49,600) for the 12GB/256GB version. It will go on sale starting June 21. As part of an early-bird offer, the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants will be up for grabs at a discounted price of €369 (around Rs. 32,800) and €499 (roughly Rs. 44,400), respectively.