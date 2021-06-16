Home / News / World News / China to launch manned mission for its space station
World

China to launch manned mission for its space station

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 11:34 am
China to launch manned mission for its space station
The spaceship will be launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center

China is all set to send three crew members to its new space station for three months on Thursday morning, the country's space agency announced on Wednesday. The spaceship, Shenzhou-12, with three astronauts will be launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Ji Qiming, assistant to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) Director, said at a press conference held at the launch center.

In this article
Astronauts

First manned mission for space station's construction

The spaceship will take Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo into space for the construction of China's space station. This will be the first manned mission during the construction of the space station, Qiming said. The mission is being launched ahead of the 100-year celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) to be held next month.

Details

The astronauts will remain in orbit for three months

After entering the orbit, the spaceship will conduct a fast automated rendezvous and dock with the in-orbit space station core module Tianhe, forming a complex with the core module and the cargo craft Tianzhou-2. The astronauts aboard Shenzhou-12 will be stationed in the core module and remain in orbit for three months. The launch will be carried out with a Long March-2F carrier rocket.

Quote

Astronauts coming out of cabin will become a new routine

"Astronauts will conduct multiple tasks outside the cabin, carrying out repair and maintenance on the spacecraft, and other construction missions. Astronauts coming out of the cabin will become a new routine," Yang Liwei, director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office said.

Space station

Space station is expected to be ready by next year

China launched its space station core module Tianhe on April 29. It now plans to complete the verification of key technologies and the in-orbit construction of the space station through multiple launches within two years. The space station is expected to be ready by next year. In all, China plans to launch 11 space missions before the space station is ready.

Robotic arm

China's space station is equipped with a robotic arm

China's space station has been equipped with a robotic arm over which the US has raised concerns for its possible military applications. The arm, which can be stretched to 15 meters, will also play a vital role in building the space station in orbit, Zhou Jianping, chief designer of China's manned space engineering project, had said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Wokeness gone wrong: North Korean defector student slams US colleges

Latest News

Australia announce 18-member squad for white-ball tours of WI, Bangladesh

Sports

WTC final: How does Kane Williamson perform against Indian bowlers?

Sports

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour debuts at Rs. 37.2 lakh

Auto

Brad Pitt-Sandra Bullock's 'Bullet Train' reaches its station next April

Entertainment

Coronavirus: As infections decline, crowds return in major cities

India

Latest World News

Wokeness gone wrong: North Korean defector student slams US colleges

World

Queen Elizabeth II 'reminded me of my mother,' says Biden

World

Naftali Bennett sworn-in, Netanyahu's 12-year rule as Israel PM ends

World

Louise Erdrich's 'The Night Watchman' wins Pulitzer Prize for fiction

World

Mehul Choksi denied bail by Dominica High Court

World

Features

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World
Trending Topics