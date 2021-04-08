New Zealand suspends travel with India as COVID-19 cases rise

Ardern said at the news conference, "I want to emphasize that while arrivals of COVID-19 from India have prompted this measure, we are looking at how we manage high-risk points of departure generally. This is not a country-specific risk assessment."
The rolling average of positive cases has been on a steady rise, reaching seven cases on Wednesday (the highest since last October). On Thursday, New Zealand also reported one new locally infected case, a 24-year-old worker at a coronavirus isolation facility.