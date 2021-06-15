Death toll in China gas explosion rises to 25

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a thorough probe into the cause of the blast

The death toll from a powerful gas explosion in central China's Hubei province has gone up to 25, according to the local authorities. The explosion ripped through a residential neighborhood in Zhangwan district of Shiyan city on Sunday, killing at least 12 people and trapping a large number of people under the rubble of their homes.

Information

Blast rocked a two-story building in a residential community

The blast rocked a two-story trade market building in a residential community. The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported late Monday night that the death toll has reached 25. Rescue and debris cleaning is still underway, the information office of the provincial government of Hubei informed.

Investigation

Hubei will launch a province-wide blanket inspection

"A team has been set up to investigate the blast, and Hubei will launch a province-wide blanket inspection to root out the potential work safety hazards," said Shi Zheng, the head of the provincial emergency management department. Following this, the Chinese government has also ordered an inspection of all the commercial and domestic gas pipelines.

Probe

President has ordered a thorough probe to determine the cause

Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for a thorough probe into the cause of the blast and ordered to rescue the injured. "In light of numerous accidents at companies and on campuses, all must work together to shoulder their responsibilities, strengthen their political comprehension and root out the causes of such hazards," Xi had said.

Gas explosions

China's worst gas explosion occurred in Tianjin Port in 2015

Gas explosions, especially from poorly maintained pipelines, occur in China every year. The worst being the 2015 explosions in Tianjin Port in which 173 people were killed and hundreds injured. The Sunday's explosion came a day after eight people died and three others were injured when toxic methyl formate leaked from a vehicle at a chemical handling facility in the southwestern city of Guiyang.