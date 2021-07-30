Home / News / World News / China sees new COVID-19 outbreaks as Delta variant takes hold
World

China sees new COVID-19 outbreaks as Delta variant takes hold

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 07:07 am
China sees new COVID-19 outbreaks as Delta variant takes hold
Chinese officials say the more dangerous Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is causing new outbreaks.

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in India, is now posing a challenge to China's efforts to contain local COVID-19 outbreaks. The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is said to be more contagious and dangerous compared to other variants of the virus. Notably, the variant is notorious for escaping some of the most stringent virus defenses across the world. Here are more details.

In this article
Outbreaks

Cluster linked traced to Nanjing airport outbreak

Notably, an outbreak started in Nanjing city from an airport that is now testing China's "zero tolerance" COVID-19 measures. On Thursday, Beijing recorded its first locally-transmitted infections in six months. This case was linked to an outbreak in Hunan among travelers from Nanjing. The first infections in Nanjing were among nine airport cleaners which were followed by infections in their close contacts.

Information

Officials blame Delta variant for new outbreaks

As of Thursday, nearly 200 confirmed infections were reported in the cluster, which is said to be one of the biggest outbreaks in China since the last winter. The Delta variant is behind the latest outbreak, Bloomberg reported citing officials.

Cases

Most newly-infected persons were fully vaccinated

Notably, many of these new cases (including the airport workers) include fully vaccinated persons. Only four people among them developed a severe case of COVID-19. Separately, the case of local transmission in Beijing involves a city resident who is likely connected to a theater performance in Hunan. All 3,000 theater-goers are now at risk of infections, fuelling worry that cases could grow further.

Information

Containment measures adopted in Nanjing

In Nanjing, residential compounds are observing a lockdown while the city has started the third round of COVID-19 testing for its nine million-strong population. Most flights at the city airport stand canceled while restrictions have been imposed on the staff.

Other regions

Delta variant wreaks havoc worldwide

The Delta variant has been noted to breach some of the strictest restrictions, which has led to new outbreaks in regions worldwide that had largely eradicated the virus. Australia is among the hardest-hit regions, where even mandatory hotel quarantines are not able to fully contain the variant as well as previous strains. Even in the United States, the variant brought on new mask mandates.

Implications

Delta may ruin plans to restore pre-pandemic life

The rise in infections despite containment measures implies that Delta presents a threat to plans to reopen economies and restore daily life. Further, it highlights that while the vaccines prevent serious cases and deaths, they are failing to significantly limit transmission. China's new outbreaks are putting pressure on officials to reconsider its vaccination campaign and perhaps including booster shots.

Vaccines

Third vaccine dose to boost antibodies 3-5X: Sinovac

China—which is running the world's fastest vaccination drive—is a month away from inoculating 75% of its 1.4 billion-strong population. Studies show that China's vaccines prevent symptomatic COVID-19 in 50-80% of those inoculated. Vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech Ltd. said Wednesday that a third vaccine dose boosts antibody levels three to five times. Meanwhile, China may reportedly approve Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA vaccine.

Trending Topics