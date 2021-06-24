Delta variant has now been reported in 85 countries: WHO

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is significantly more transmissible than the Alpha variant

The Delta variant, the significantly more transmissible strain of COVID-19, is expected to become a dominant lineage if current trends continue, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned after it was reported in 85 countries and continues to be detected in more places around the world. The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update was released on June 22 by the WHO.

Eleven WHO regions reported the variant in past two weeks

The update said that globally, the variant Alpha has been reported in 170 countries, territories, or areas, Beta in 119 countries, Gamma in 71 countries, and Delta in 85 countries. Delta, now reported in 85 countries globally, continues to be reported in new countries across all WHO Regions, 11 of which were newly reported in the past two weeks, the update said.

Delta variant is expected to become a dominant lineage: WHO

WHO said that the four current "Variants of Concern" being monitored closely-- Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta - are widespread and have been detected in all WHO regions. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is significantly more transmissible than the Alpha variant and is expected to become a dominant lineage if the current trends continue to prevail.

The highest number of new deaths were reported from India

Meanwhile, India reported the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases, 4,41,976 over the past week (June 14-20, 2021), a 30 percent decrease as compared to the previous week. The highest number of new deaths were also reported from India. WHO also noted that a Singapore study showed that infection with Delta was associated with higher odds of oxygen requirement, ICU admission, or death.

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines protect against hospitalization

The update also took note of the two studies that have provided evidence of the effectiveness of the Pfizer BioNTech-Comirnaty and AstraZeneca-Vaxzevria vaccines against the Delta variant. One study reports on the effectiveness of these vaccines against severe disease (hospitalization) due to Delta among persons over the age of 16 years in the United Kingdom.

A Scotland study talked about the effectiveness of two doses

A second study from Scotland found that two doses of Pfizer BioNTech-Comirnaty were 83 percent and 79 percent effective against symptomatic disease and infection due to Delta, respectively, over 14 days after receipt of the second dose in persons 15 years and older.