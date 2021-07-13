Home / News / World News / At least eight dead in hotel collapse in eastern China
World

At least eight dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 01:48 pm
At least eight dead in hotel collapse in eastern China
The workers in Suzhou searched through the night, using rescue dogs, cranes, ladders, and metal cutters

Rescue workers were digging through the remains of a collapsed hotel in eastern China looking for any survivors of a disaster that has killed at least eight people and left nine missing, authorities said on Tuesday. The workers in Suzhou searched through the night, using rescue dogs, cranes, ladders, and metal cutters, after the building collapsed on Monday afternoon, the city government said.

In this article
Details

Twenty-three people were trapped when the hotel collapsed

Several orange-suited rescuers with helmets were working through the ruins of the building and were seen swarming over large piles of rubble. The cause of the collapse is under investigation. At least 23 people were trapped when the hotel collapsed. Six people were rescued and eight people were confirmed dead, leaving nine people unaccounted for.

Records

The 54-room Siji Kaiyuan Hotel opened in 2018

Authorities said 18 of those trapped were identified through check-in records, apparently hotel guests. The identities of the other five were unclear. The 54-room Siji Kaiyuan Hotel opened in 2018, according to Ctrip, a Chinese online booking app. More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were mobilized for the operation, the city government said.

Other details

Building collapses are not uncommon in China

Suzhou, a city in Jiangsu province near Shanghai, is a popular tourist destination known for its historic canals and traditional Chinese gardens. Building collapses are not uncommon in China, often due to lax construction standards/corruption. Authorities in May evacuated one of China's tallest skyscrapers, the SEG Plaza in the southern city of Shenzhen after it shook multiple times over several days, India Today reported.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Nepal's SC orders appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba as PM

Latest News

Bharat Biotech enters contract manufacturing deal for COVAXIN drug substance

India

I want to entertain people and challenge myself: Vikrant Massey

Entertainment

'Laal Singh Chaddha': 'Environmentalist' Aamir Khan slammed for littering Ladakh

Entertainment

Mahindra quashes rumors of Thar AX variant going on sale

Auto

Delete tweets against Lakshmi Puri, Delhi HC tells Saket Gokhale

India

Latest World News

FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J vaccine

World

Delta variant driving new spike in cases, deaths: WHO

World

Nepal's SC orders appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba as PM

World

'Will get worse,' say experts as UK COVID-19 cases surge

World

COVID-19 likely of natural origin, not leaked from lab: Study

World

Features

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World