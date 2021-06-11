Eighteen people killed in a bus crash in Pakistan

Fifteen people died on the spot, while three others passed away at the hospital

An over-speeding passenger bus overturned in the Balochistan province of Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people and injuring 30 others, according to media reports. The bus was traveling from Wadh to Dadu when it met with an accident at Khori in Khuzdar district of the province, Geo News reported. Fifteen people were killed on the spot, rescuers said.

Condition

Condition of some of the injured is critical

"As soon as the accident was reported, rescue personnel immediately rushed to the spot," the report said. "The injured and the deceased were shifted to the Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, where three more people died and the death toll rose to 18," it said. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

Accident

Passenger coach was reportedly over-speeding and lost control

Sources told the channel that the passenger coach had lost control and overturned as it was over-speeding. Earlier on May 31, at least six persons were killed while 30 others were seriously injured when the passenger bus they were traveling in had overturned after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Road accidents

Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor infrastructure

In an earlier incident, six people were killed and three others injured when a passenger van collided with a truck in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province last month. The deceased including two women, were members of the same family, the reports said. Road accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to careless driving, rickety vehicles, and bad roads.