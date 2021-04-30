'Stand with India': US' first COVID-19 relief supplies reach India

The first shipment of COVID-19 aid supplies from the United States arrived in India this morning as the country battles the world's worst coronavirus outbreak that has made a dent in its healthcare infrastructure.

India has been reporting over three lakh cases daily for more than a week, and people are running from pillar to post to secure basic facilities such as medical oxygen.

400 oxygen cylinders, a million test kits in shipment

A US Super Galaxy military transporter landed at the Delhi International Airport earlier today, carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and nearly 10 lakh rapid coronavirus test kits, AFP reported.

A similar shipment is expected to reach India on May 3.

The US will send supplies worth more than $100 million to India in the coming days, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said recently.

'Building on over 70 years of cooperation'

Posting pictures of the supplies, the US Embassy tweeted, "The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together."

US President, Indian PM had a telephonic conversation on Monday

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation to discuss the COVID-19 situation in both the countries.

"The President pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases," the White House had said in a statement at that time.

'Just as India did for us,' says President Biden

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," President Biden tweeted a few days ago.

Several nations have come forward to help India

The US also recently lifted its ban on exporting raw materials needed to manufacture the vaccine Covishield's doses, following repeated requests from India.

Several other nations have also offered to help India as the country has turned into the epicenter of the pandemic in the past few weeks.

They include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Russia, China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Pakistan.

The COVID-19 situation in India

India has been gripped by a dreadful second wave of the pandemic, which experts blame on mutated strains of the virus, mass gatherings violating COVID-19 protocols, and a slow vaccination drive.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 3.86 lakh fresh infections - the highest one-day surge for any country in the outbreak.

3,498 more fatalities took the death toll past 2.08 lakh.