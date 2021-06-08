Home / News / World News / France President Emmanuel Macron slapped in face; 2 arrested
France President Emmanuel Macron slapped in face; 2 arrested

France President Emmanuel Macron slapped in face; 2 arrested
Emmanuel Macron was slapped during a walkabout in Tain-l'Hermitage in southern France.

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face during a walkabout in southern France on Tuesday. The incident, which took place in Tain-l'Hermitage, was captured on camera and the video is now circulating online. The words "A Bas La Macronie" ("Down with Macron-ism") can be heard in the video. According to French media, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Video

Man in crowd slapped Macron; security quickly intervened

In the video, Macron—wearing a white shirt and black trousers—can be seen approaching a crowd standing behind a barricade. Macron approaches a man and shakes his hand. The words "A Bas La Macronie" are heard before Macron is slapped across the face. Security personnel quickly intervene and distance Macron from the assailant. Macron continues to walk along the barricade for a few more seconds.

Details

Macron was meeting restaurateurs and students

According to Reuters, Macron was visiting the Drome region where he was meeting restaurateurs and students. He spoke about how life is now returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit came a day before bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen to indoor customers after seven months of closure. Reportedly, two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Reaction

'Democracy must never mean violence,' says PM

In the National Assembly, Prime Minister Jean Castex said while democracy means debate and legitimate disagreement, "it must never, in any case, mean violence, verbal aggression, and even less physical attack," BBC reported. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon expressed "solidarity with the President" on Twitter. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said, "While democratic debate can be bitter, it can never tolerate physical violence."

Mahatma Gandhi's great-granddaughter sentenced to 7-year imprisonment in South Africa

