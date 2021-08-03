Eleven-year-old Indian-American girl declared one of brightest students in world

She is a student at Thelma L Sandmeier Elementary School in New Jersey

Natasha Peri, an 11-year-old Indian-American girl, has been judged as one of the brightest students in the world by a top university in the United States of America, for her exceptional performance in the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and American College Testing (ACT) standardized tests. Peri is a student at Thelma L Sandmeier Elementary School in New Jersey.

SAT, ACT

Here is all you need to know about SAT, ACT

Both the SAT and ACT are standardized tests that many colleges use to determine whether to accept a student for admission. In some cases, companies and non-profits also use these scores to award merit-based scholarships. All colleges require students to take either the SAT or the ACT and submit their scores to their prospective universities.

Information

Asessment part of Johns Hopkins Center Talent Search

"Peri has been honored for her exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, or similar assessment taken as part of the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Talent (VTY) Search, a statement said on Monday.

Details

She took the Talent Search test in Spring 2021

She was one of nearly 19,000 students from 84 countries who joined CTY in the 2020-21 Talent Search. CTY uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities. Peri took the Johns Hopkins Talent Search test in Spring 2021 when she was in Grade V.

Information

She performed exceptionally in verbal and quantitative sections

Her results in the verbal and quantitative sections leveled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade VIII performance. She made the cut for Johns Hopkins CTY High Honors Awards. "This motivates me to do more," Peri said.

Further details

Less than 20% of CTY Search participants qualified for awards

Less than 20% of CTY Talent Search participants qualified for CTY High Honors Awards. Honorees also qualified for CTY's online and summer programs. Virginia Roach, CTY's executive director, said, "There are more than 15,500 enrolments in CTY Online Programmes courses each year. In addition, CTY's in-person Summer Programmes for bright students is offered at about 20 sites in the United States and Hong Kong."

Quote

We are thrilled to celebrate these students: Roach

"We are thrilled to celebrate these students. In a year that was anything but ordinary, their love of learning shined through, and we are excited to help cultivate their growth as scholars and citizens throughout high school, college, and beyond," Roach said.