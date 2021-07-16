Indian photojournalist, Danish Siddiqui, killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar province

He was killed while covering fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist, who was working with Reuters news agency has been killed in Afghanistan while covering clashes between Afghan troops and the Taliban. Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Tolo News quoted sources as saying. The Indian journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar over the last few days.

Afghanistan's ambassador to India condoled his death

"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last night (Thursday). The Indian Journalist and winner of the Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces," Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay tweeted on Friday. "I met him two weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters," Mamundzay said.

As a photojournalist, Siddiqui covered several major issues across the globe. Some of his major works were-- covering wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugee crisis, Hong Kong protests, Nepal earthquake, North-East Delhi riots of February 2020, the migrant crisis of India in 2020, and covering the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

He was working with Reuters since 2010

He had received the Pulitzer Prize as part of the Photography staff of Reuters news agency. He graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, and had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre in 2007. He started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism, and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

Fierce fighting is underway between Afghan troops and Taliban

The news comes as the Taliban captured Spin Boldak district in Kandahar this week. Fierce fighting has been underway in Kandahar, between the Afghan troops and Taliban especially in Spin Boldak, for the last few days.