Iraqi health officials: 64 dead in fire at coronavirus ward

World

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 03:46 pm
The hospital in Iraq that caught fire

The death toll from a catastrophic blaze that erupted at a coronavirus hospital ward in southern Iraq the previous day rose to 64 on Tuesday, Iraqi medical officials said. Two health officials said that more than 100 people were also injured in the fire that torched the coronavirus ward of al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah on Monday.

What happened?

Reason for the fire is still unclear

Earlier, officials had said the fire was caused by an electric short circuit, but have not provided more details. Another official said the blaze erupted when an oxygen cylinder exploded. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to journalists. The new ward opened just three months ago and contained 70 beds.

Action taken

Dhi Qar province's health director suspended

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi chaired an emergency meeting and ordered the suspension and arrest of the health director in Dhi Qar province, where Nasiriyah is located, as well as the director of the hospital and the city's director of civil defense. A government investigation was also launched. It was the second time a large fire killed coronavirus patients in an Iraqi hospital this year.

Information

Eighty-two coronavirus patients died in a fire in April

At least 82 people had died at Ibn al-Khateeb hospital in Baghdad in April, when an oxygen tank exploded, sparking the blaze. That incident brought to light widespread negligence and systemic mismanagement in Iraq's hospitals. Doctors have decried lax safety rules, especially around oxygen cylinders.

Further details

The hospital building was constructed from flammable materials

On Monday, Ammar al-Zamili, spokesman for the Dhi Qar health department, said that there were at least 63 patients inside the ward when the fire began. Maj Gen Khalid Bohan, Head of Iraq's civil defense, said that the building was constructed from flammable materials and prone to fire. Iraq is facing another COVID-19 wave. Daily coronavirus rates peaked last week at 9,000 new cases.

