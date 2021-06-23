Home / News / World News / Blast in Lahore near Hafiz Saeed's house; 3 killed
World

Blast in Lahore near Hafiz Saeed's house; 3 killed

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 05:49 pm
Blast in Lahore near Hafiz Saeed's house; 3 killed

At least three people were killed and 21 injured due to a blast in Lahore's Johar town in Pakistan on Wednesday. The powerful explosion reportedly left behind a crater and caused visible damage to nearby houses. Some reports suggest it was a car bomb blast. Incidentally, it took place near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

In this article
Blast

Blast occurred in Allah Hu boulevard, a residential area

The blast occurred in the residential area near Allah Hu boulevard, Dawn reported. Visuals showed walls of nearby houses had collapsed and window panes had shattered. Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani told reporters the explosion took place near Saeed's house that the police were guarding at the time of the incident. An eyewitness claimed a device planted on a motorcycle had detonated.

Casualties

3 killed; 21 injured undergoing treatment at Jinnah Hospital

According to Lahore police chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, three people were killed in the blast. Ghani said nothing could compensate for the loss of lives and the perpetrators will be held responsible. Further, 13 injured individuals are undergoing treatment at the Jinnah Hospital. Eight others have already been discharged. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz said the injured included women, children, and a police official.

Investigation

Counter-Terrorism Department takes over probe

Ghani said the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over the investigation into the Lahore blast. "The CTD will determine whether it was a suicide blast or if a device was used," Dawn quoted him as saying. He asked the media and the public to not "speculate," adding that Pakistan faces several threats from "external elements" with the aim of harming the country's progress.

Government

Punjab CM directs IG to submit report

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the IG to submit a report on the incident. "Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law," he said. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid directed the Punjab Chief Secretary and the IG to submit a report. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif described the blast as "ominous."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Bullying allegations against Meghan drew wedge between Princes William, Harry?

Latest News

Take the vaccine or go to jail, says Philippines President

World

New Zealand need 139 to win the World Test Championship

Sports

Manisha Koirala to play Kartik Aaryan's mother in this movie

Entertainment

Benelli Leoncino 500 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 11,000

Auto

Google auto-installs Massachusetts COVID-19 contact tracing app, Android users outraged

Technology

Latest World News

No trace of COVID-19 in country: North Korea tells WHO

World

Photo shows Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, in Spain

World

Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at Times Square

World

Bullying allegations against Meghan drew wedge between Princes William, Harry?

World

Efforts on to restart AstraZeneca shipments from India: WHO official

World

Features

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World
Trending Topics