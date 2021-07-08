Malaysia in political crisis; key ally pulls support for PM

Credits: Malaysia: Key ally urges PM Muhyiddin Yassin to resign and make way for a temporary leader

Malaysia plunged into a new political crisis on Thursday after the largest party in the ruling alliance announced it will withdraw support for PM Muhyiddin Yassin and urged him to make way for a new leader. The announcement could potentially trigger the collapse of Yassin's unelected government and fresh elections, although they're unlikely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yassin and his allies didn't comment immediately.

Power

Yassin took power in March last year

To recall, Yassin took power in March 2020 after initiating the downfall of the reformist government that won the 2018 elections. His Bersatu party joined with the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), which was ousted in the 2018 polls, and others to form a new government but the alliance is unstable with a razor-thin majority in Parliament.

Pandemic

Yassin's government failed to rein in coronavirus pandemic: UMNO President

UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said early Thursday that Yassin's government has failed to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. He said its inconsistent policies and half-baked lockdown measures have deepened economic hardships. Hamidi urged Yassin to resign and make way for a temporary leader to take over until the pandemic eases and a general election can be held safely.

Meeting

Important to form a stable government: Hamidi

It is important to allow a government that is truly stable and has the mandate of the majority of the people to be formed, Hamidi said after a meeting of UMNO's top decision-making body. UMNO's decision came just hours after Yassin named Defense Minister Ismail Sabri, who is from UMNO, as his deputy in a bid to persuade the party to stay on.

Tensions

Tensions have been brewing for months, UMNO unhappy

Tensions have been brewing for months, with UMNO unhappy at playing second fiddle to Bersatu. Muhyiddin's office also said, "Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein would take over Ismail's post as one of four senior ministers. Both Ismail and Hishammuddin will retain their security and diplomatic portfolios respectively." Analysts said Yassin split UMNO by appointing second-tier leaders to his Cabinet and reinforced it with new appointments.

Reports

Sabri led opposition to Hamidi's plan to exit ruling alliance

The media reported that Sabri led opposition to Hamidi's plan to exit the ruling alliance at the UMNO meeting but hasn't made any public comments. UMNO has 38 lawmakers but only 15 are members of the party's top decision-making body, so it's uncertain if all of them, especially those in the Cabinet, will toe the party line.

Quote

Weak government trying to still stay in power: Bridget Welsh

"There has been 17 months of political deals and things have now come to a head. There is open war in UMNO...we have a weak government trying...to stay in power (sic)," said Bridget Welsh from Malaysia's University of Nottingham and a Southeast Asian political expert.

Coronavirus

Yassin abused coronavirus emergency for his political gain: Hamidi

Meanwhile, Hamidi had noted that Malaysia's deaths from the pandemic had doubled to 5,768 since the lockdown began. Total confirmed coronavirus infections in Malaysia now stand near 800,000, with daily infections breaching 7,000 in the past two days. Hamidi even said that Yassin abused a coronavirus emergency that was declared in January for his political gain.

Information

Yassin agreed to let Parliament resume after growing pressure

Meanwhile, the emergency had suspended the Parliament, which means support for Yassin's leadership cannot be tested. However, he agreed to let the Parliament resume from July 26, ahead of the August 1 expiration of the emergency, after growing pressure, including from the nation's king.