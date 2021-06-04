Home / News / World News / Man handed six-month driving ban for an accident in Singapore
World

Man handed six-month driving ban for an accident in Singapore

Nikita Gupta
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 06:05 pm
The accused was driving out of a parking lot and it was raining heavily when he hit the woman

An Indian permanent resident in Singapore was fined 3,000 Singapore dollars ($2,258) and banned from driving for six months on Friday for causing a road accident in which a woman sustained serious injuries including a spinal fracture and a sprained knee. Baskar Sambantham, 44, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt to the pedestrian by a negligent act.

In this article
What happened?

What happened at the time of the accident?

The court heard that Sambantham was driving out of a parking lot near Block 101, Tampines Street 11 on April 3, 2019. At that time, the victim, a 58-year-old woman, was heading to a bus stop on her way. She intended to cut across the car park. It was raining and Sambantham did not notice the woman while he was making a right turn.

Further details

Woman's husband lodged a police complaint

As Sambantham's car came close, the woman put out her hands to protect herself, but the car hit her thigh. She spun and fell to the ground. The accused stopped his vehicle and alighted. The woman was diagnosed at a hospital with a spinal compression fracture and a knee sprain and given 46 days of hospitalization leave. Her husband lodged a police report.

Punishment

Prosecutor sought a bigger punishment

For this negligent act, Sambantham could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to 5,000 Singapore dollars ($3,763), or both. Although the prosecutor sought a fine of at least 4,000 Singapore dollars ($3,010) and a driving ban of at least a year, Sambantham's lawyer asked for a fine of 2,000 Singapore dollars ($1,505) and a six-month driving ban instead.

He said, she said

What arguments were presented by both sides?

The defense lawyer said it was raining heavily at the time of the accident and Sambantham was driving slowly at a speed of about 10 km/h. Despite the heavy rain, the victim was not walking at the sheltered path but instead crossed the road in the car park. The prosecutor responded that there was no evidence of Sambantham's speed at the time.

Information

Judge said a shorter driving ban also serves the purpose

The judge said a short driving ban would suffice to remind Sambantham to exercise greater care. He also noted that Sambantham had provided immediate assistance at the scene. The victim's medical bills were paid by her insurer and her employer, the court heard.

