Home / News / World News / Mehul Choksi denied bail by Dominica High Court
World

Mehul Choksi denied bail by Dominica High Court

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 11:23 am
Mehul Choksi denied bail by Dominica High Court
Mehul Choksi is a runaway fugitive in the PNB scam

The Dominica High Court has denied bail to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in the case of illegal entry into the island country, local Caribbean media reported. The High Court on Friday gave the ruling by concluding that Choksi was a flight risk, did not have any ties with Dominica and the court could not impose conditions that will stop him from leaving the country.

In this article
Detainment

He was possibly on a romantic escapade with rumored girlfriend

Choksi, 62, who has an Interpol Red Notice against him, had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen after fleeing from India. He was detained in the neighboring island country of Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumored girlfriend.

He said, she said

His lawyers have denied claims of trespassing

Choksi's lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat. He was also brought before a Roseau magistrate, on the orders of High Court Judge Bernie Stephenson, hearing Habeas Corpus matter, to answer charges of illegal entry where he pleaded not guilty but was denied bail.

Deportation

Dominica might deport Choksi to Antigua instead of India

The promoter of Geetanjali Gems and other famous diamond brands in India, Choksi had fled the country weeks before Rs. 13,500 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank (PNB) allegedly involving him and his nephew Nirav Modi surfaced. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Brown had requested Dominica to deport Choksi to India. However, Dominica had indicated that he might be repatriated to Antigua.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
France supports India over lifting export curbs on vaccine materials

Latest News

Heavy rains to lash western districts of Odisha

India

1st Test: West Indies in trouble against visitors South Africa

Sports

France supports India over lifting export curbs on vaccine materials

World

French Open: Djokovic knocks out Nadal in semis- Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Turkey 3-0: Records broken

Sports

Latest World News

FDA rejects emergency-use approval of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN

World

Eighteen people killed in a bus crash in Pakistan

World

Pakistan gives Kulbhushan Jadhav right to appeal, India reacts

World

Biden warns the youth against the fast-spreading Delta variant

World

US will distribute 500M Pfizer vaccine doses to 100 countries

World

Features

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World