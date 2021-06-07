Home / News / World News / Was thrashed brutally, abducted from Antigua to Dominica: Mehul Choksi
Was thrashed brutally, abducted from Antigua to Dominica: Mehul Choksi

Ramya Patelkhana
Jun 07, 2021
Was thrashed brutally, abducted from Antigua to Dominica: Mehul Choksi
In complaint to Antigua Police, Choksi claims he was beaten up, abducted

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi—accused in the Rs. 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case—claimed he was thrashed and abducted by some men claiming to be Antiguan policemen on May 23, the day he mysteriously went missing from Antigua and Barbuda. He filed a complaint with Antiguan Police asserting his alleged girlfriend Barbara Jabarica and a few others were involved in his abduction to Dominica.

Complaint

8-10 men disguised as Antiguan policemen beat me up: Choksi

In his complaint, Choksi stated that he was at Jabarica's house on May 23 upon her invitation when 8-10 men disguised as Antiguan policemen beat him up mercilessly. Choksi said the men told him that they would take him to a police station but he was later taken to Dominica on a boat, on which he claimed there were two Indians and three Caribbeans.

Jabarica was part of plan to abduct him, claims Choksi

Choksi named Jabarica, Narender Singh, Gurmit Singh, and some unknown persons as his abductors in the complaint. He stated he had been on friendly terms with Jabarica for over a year, but added, "When I was being beaten up, Jabarica didn't even attempt to help me...the manner in which Jabarica conducted herself clearly points that she was an integral part of this entire scheme."

Choksi making up this abduction story, say Indian intelligence sources

However, Indian intelligence sources told CNN-News18 Choksi made up this abduction story as he's aware of the Antigua and Barbuda government's commitment to deport him. While Antigua and Barbuda's PM Gaston Browne said Choksi and his alleged girlfriend fled to Dominica, his wife Priti Choksi and lawyers alleged he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua, tortured, and taken to Dominica on a boat.

Here is what has happened so far

Choksi went missing from Antigua—where he's been living since 2018 as a citizen after fleeing India—on May 23 and later detained for illegal entry into neighboring nation Dominica. He's reportedly unwell and receiving treatment under detention at a Dominica hospital. Meanwhile, an Indian multi-agency team that went for Choksi's deportation has returned home as Dominica's High Court adjourned his habeas corpus petition to July.

Choksi, his nephew involved in India's largest banking scam

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank for over Rs. 13,500 crore through fraudulent transactions allegedly with the help of some of its employees—dubbed the largest banking scam in India's history. Firms linked to the duo acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from PNB during 2011-17 and based on them, obtained loans from foreign branches of Indian banks.

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World

