Biden said that he opposed an escalation of the conflict into Rafah

Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah, defying Biden's warning

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:22 pm Mar 11, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly standing by his decision to invade Rafah, a city on the Gaza Strip's southern border controlled by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Netanyahu's decision to press ahead comes despite United States (US) President Joe Biden's warning that such an offensive would be crossing a "red line," reported news outlet POLITICO.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The development comes as Qatar-mediated talks between Israel and Hamas for a truce during Ramzan are underway. The conflict in the Gaza Strip started last year after the Palestinian terrorist group killed around 1,200 Israelis and took some 240 hostages during its October 7 cross-border attacks on Israel. In response, the Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, which has claimed the lives of more than 31,000 Palestinians so far.

Netanyahu's stand

We're not going to leave: Netanyahu on Rafah

When asked on Sunday if Israeli forces would invade Rafah, Netanyahu responded, "We will go there. We are not going to leave. You know, I have a red line." "You know what the red line is that October 7 does not happen again. Never happens again," he added. The Israeli prime minister stated that the deadly Hamas raid that allegedly claimed more than 1,160 lives in his homeland served as a critical justification for his resolve.

Ongoing conflict

Netanyahu predicts swift end to Israel-Hamas conflict

Without name-dropping any Arab nations, the 74-year-old revealed he had the implied backing of several leaders to proceed with the offensive against the Palestinian terrorist group. "They understand that and even agree with it quietly. They understand Hamas is part of...Iranian terror axis," Netanyahu said. At the same time, the Israeli PM predicted a swift end to the ongoing conflict. "We've destroyed three-quarters of Hamas' fighting terrorism battalions. And we're close to finishing the last part in warfare," he said.

Biden's criticism

Biden's earlier comments on Netanyahu, Gaza war

Amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, Biden earlier criticized Netanyahu and claimed that he was "hurting more than helping" the Jewish nation by failing to limit casualties. "He's (Netanyahu) hurting—in my view, he's hurting Israel more than helping Israel by making the rest of the world—it's contrary to what Israel stands for," Biden told MSNBC. He also expressed concern over the impact on Israel's international standing, stating, "I think it's a big mistake."