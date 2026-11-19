NSA Georgia facility 2-day outage hindered Middle East coordination
The NSA's Georgia facility just faced a two-day network outage, making it tough for staff to access NSANet and coordinate on Middle East intelligence.
Even with the tech hiccup, teams kept things moving by switching to backup networks and alternative ways to communicate.
NSA updates caused outage, not cyberattack
It turns out the disruption happened because of software updates meant to patch security gaps flagged by AI tools, not because of a cyberattack.
Fixing things is taking longer than hoped, with some employees still stuck at home.
The whole situation really shows how tricky it can be for agencies like the NSA to upgrade tech quickly without risking stability.