Around 30 killed, several injured as bus crashes in Pakistan

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 03:09 pm
Around 30 killed, several injured as bus crashes in Pakistan
The accident took place on the Indus Highway near Taunsa bypass in Dera Ghazi Khan district

At least 30 people were killed, mostly laborers who were going to their hometown to celebrate Eid-ul Azha, and over 40 others injured on Monday when a passenger bus collided with a trailer truck on a highway in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Pakistan's Punjab Province. The accident took place on the Indus Highway near Taunsa bypass in Dera Ghazi Khan district.

Passengers

Majority were laborers going to hometown to celebrate Eid-ul Azha

The bus was en route from Sialkot to Rajanpur when the accident took place. The majority of the passengers were laborers who were going to their hometown to celebrate Eid-ul Azha on Wednesday, officials said. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where medical staff confirmed the death of 18 people upon their arrival.

Driver seemed to have fallen asleep and lost control: Official

Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet confirmed that at least thirty people have lost their lives. He appealed to public vehicle drivers to drive carefully for the safety of passengers. Quoting an injured passenger a police official said the driver of the bus seemed to have fallen asleep and lost control over the vehicle that caused the accident.

Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan

Pakistan Punjab's Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the accident but didn't announce any compensation for the victims. Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to over speeding, bad roads, and untrained drivers.

A previous bus accident killed 13 people on July 14

A bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani construction workers on a slippery mountainous road in northwest Pakistan had fallen into a ravine, killing at least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals on July 14, officials said. At least 36 people were also injured in the apparent accident in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Business Standard reported.

