Balochistan terror attacks: Four paramilitary soldiers killed, eight injured

Four killed and eight injured in terror attacks in Balochistan

Terrorists attacked a Pakistani security post and later targeted a military vehicle carrying an improvised explosive device (IED), killing at least four paramilitary soldiers and injuring eight others in the restive South-western province of Balochistan, the Pakistani Army said. In the first incident that took place in the area, terrorists targeted Frontier Corps (FC) troops in Quetta and Turbat respectively on Monday.

Pir Ismail Ziarat

Around five terrorists were killed near Pir Ismail Ziarat post

According to a statement issued by the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists. In the exchange of fire, four to five terrorists were killed while around eight were injured. Meanwhile, in the army camp, four soldiers were killed and six were found injured.

Attacks

'Such cowardly acts cannot sabotage the peace in Balochistan'

In another incident, terrorists targeted a Frontier Corps vehicle with an improvised explosive device at Turbat and injured two soldiers. The statement said, "Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan." It also said that the security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs.

Other attacks

Balochistan has witnessed much violence over the years

Resource-rich Balochistan for a long time has witnessed violence by the Taliban and Baloch nationalists. Earlier last week, on May 27, four members of the banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed. Terrorists had previously launched twin attacks on soldiers on May 9, killing three of them and wounding five others in two separate assaults in Quetta and Turbat, according to an ISPR statement.