Home / News / World News / Buckingham Palace 'surprised' at Prince Harry's 'accurate, truthful' memoir announcement
World

Buckingham Palace 'surprised' at Prince Harry's 'accurate, truthful' memoir announcement

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 10:34 am
Buckingham Palace 'surprised' at Prince Harry's 'accurate, truthful' memoir announcement
Prince Harry to soon come out with his book on his life

The Duke of Sussex's royal life will no longer remain a secret. Prince Harry announced recently that he is on a mission to craft "an intimate and heartfelt" memoir of his life. In the book, he will share his descriptive life experiences, including all gains and losses from childhood to fatherhood. Unsurprisingly, "there was chaos" in the Royal Palace ever since this news broke.

In this article
Information

Writing not as the prince I was born, says Harry

In his statement, Prince Harry said, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become." He will apparently pen down an "accurate and wholly truthful" memoir, to be backed by Penguin Random House. The 36-year-old won't just offer the outer look of royal life, but will include a "definitive account of experiences, adventures, and losses."

Twitter Post

Duke of Sussex to go global soon!

Details

'We have more in common than we think'

Prince Harry to pen down moments from childhood to fatherhood

As per the press release, the tell-all memoir will cover Harry's military experiences, including two deployments to Afghanistan, and the joyous moments of becoming a public figure, husband, and father. "My hope is that in telling my story, the highs and lows, I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said.

Quote

Penguin Random House 'thrilled' to publish Prince Harry's 'moving' story

Markus Dohle, chief executive of Penguin Random House, said that they are "thrilled" to publish Prince Harry's "honest and moving" story. He adds, " Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues."

Details

In the US, it'll be published in digital, print formats

From the statements released it's unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stepping down as Royals will be included in the memoir. If it does, the palace will definitely be shaken. The proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, say reports. In the US, Random House will publish it in digital and print formats, and Transworld will bring it to the UK.

Quote

This is what Buckingham Palace has said about the same

What did Buckingham Palace tell about the memoir?

As expected, as soon as this development came up, Buckingham Palace, especially Prince Charles, Harry's father, was apparently left "surprised," as "no one knew" of it. But now spokesperson for the Palace said that the Prince will not be required to take permission for his memoir. "Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," they added.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
US eases travel advisory for India as COVID-19 cases decline

Latest News

Coronavirus: India adds 4,000 more deaths as Maharashtra clears backlog

India

Infinix HOT 10 PLAY gets a 3GB/32GB model in India

Technology

England beat Pakistan in third T20I, seal series: Records broken

Sports

Samsung's latest foldable smartphones to debut on August 11

Technology

'Barsaat Ki Dhun' review: Generic music paired with silly video

Entertainment

Latest World News

US eases travel advisory for India as COVID-19 cases decline

World

World Bank deployed $157bn in 15 months to fight COVID-19

World

US: Largest wildfire grows, forces evacuation of wildlife station

World

Norovirus outbreak reported in the UK. What is it?

World

Azithromycin no more effective against COVID-19 than placebo: Study

World

Features

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World

Related News

Bullying allegations against Meghan drew wedge between Princes William, Harry?

World

Prince Philips's funeral ceremony tomorrow: Details here

World

Prince Harry to attend Prince Philip's funeral sans Meghan Markle

World

You'll be missed: Harry, Meghan pay tribute to Prince Philip

Entertainment

Prince Charles News

Prince Harry says his father has 'stopped taking my calls'

Entertainment

Princess Diana's struggles revisited by Kristen Stewart in biopic 'Spencer'

Entertainment

Netflix thwarts British royals' demand of labeling 'The Crown' fictitious

Entertainment

'The Crown' fans slam Camilla on Instagram; sympathizers retort

Entertainment

Prince William had reportedly contracted COVID-19 in April

World
Trending Topics