Bullying allegations against Meghan drew wedge between Princes William, Harry?

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 01:11 pm
Bullying allegations against Meghan drew wedge between Princes William, Harry?
A new book claims Prince William had decided to split households

In a new turn of events, or in this case surfacing of events, a Royal historian has claimed that it was Prince William who had decided to segregate Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from their joint Kensington Palace in 2018. The alleged reason was bullying complaints made against Markle by staffers and the subsequent heated dialogue between the two brothers.

Details

'William threw Harry out,' the excerpt claims

The sensational claims have been made by veteran author Robert Lacey, who has written Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult. He has even quoted a friend to write, "William threw Harry out." These latest controversial bits came out when the new excerpts of the book got published in The Times newspaper over the weekend.

'The showdown between the brothers was fierce and bitter'

But, what happened exactly? When the former communications secretary of the Duchess of Sussex made the bullying accusations, William wanted to hear what his younger brother had to say. Harry was defending his wife, and soon, their conversation caught on heat and turned ugly. Despite talking twice, once on phone and another time personally, the "showdown between the brothers was fierce and bitter."

Apparently, Kate Middleton was 'wary of Markle from the start'

The book also narrates that Kate Middleton was "wary of [Markle] from the start," and that William had told a friend he thought the former American actress had some "agenda." While his relationship with Harry was on amicable terms during the 36-year-old's 2018 wedding, the bullying claims a few months later brought all the improvement in the field back to square one.

The brothers recently condemned BBC for infamous Princess Diana interview

To note, representatives of both the Cambridges and the Sussexes have refused to comment on the recent claims. What we do know for sure is that both the brothers had recently lambasted BBC and its journalist Martin Bashir for the infamous interview of their late mother, Princess Diana. They also welcomed an independent inquiry that has been launched by a former senior judge.

