Search ends in Chinese hotel collapse that killed 17 people

Twenty-three people had been pulled from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel

The death toll in the hotel collapse in China's Suzhou city raised to 17 on Wednesday as authorities ended the search. The city government said on its social media that 23 people had been pulled from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Monday afternoon. One of those freed was uninjured and five others were sent to a hospital for treatment.

Details

Communist Party Secretary visited rescuers and victims

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters, and search dogs to look for survivors. More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai. Jiangsu's highest official, Communist Party Secretary, Lou Qinjian, visited the rescuers and victims on Tuesday, the city government said.

Investigation

Investigators to look into the cause of the collapse

"Investigators would look into the cause of the collapse and police have subpoenaed the hotel's legal representatives, managers, and those who worked on the design and construction of the building. Some had been placed under criminal control measures," it said. It is also indicated that they were under some form of detention/supervision. No numbers or names were given for those under such measures.

Other details

Building collapses are not uncommon in China

The three-floor, 54-room Siji Kaiyuan Hotel opened in 2018, according to Ctrip, a Chinese online booking app. The city of Suzhou is a popular tourist destination known for its historic canals and traditional Chinese gardens, as well as a major business center. Building collapses are not uncommon in China, often due to lax construction standards/corruption.