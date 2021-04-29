Home / News / World News / US senators ask Pfizer, Moderna for global access to vaccines
World

US senators ask Pfizer, Moderna for global access to vaccines

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 11:35 am
US senators ask Pfizer, Moderna for global access to vaccines

As India faces the world's worst COVID-19 outbreak, five top Democratic senators in the United States wrote to leading vaccine manufacturers - Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson - seeking better global access to vaccines.

The letter, in which they cited India's example, was sent to the CEOs of the three companies on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Here are more details on this.

In this article
Details

What did the senators say in the letter?

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Edward J Markey, Tammy Baldwin, Jeffrey A Merkley, and Christopher Murphy highlighted that India is a major manufacturer of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and has exported over 66 million doses around the world since January 2021.

But now, because of the massive surge in infections, the country is struggling to vaccinate people fast enough to contain the outbreak, they said.

Letter

'Uncontrolled spread of virus poses significant risks'

"Though Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and other companies have developed safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the uncontrolled spread of coronavirus poses significant risks to global vaccination efforts: as the virus proliferates, it evolves, increasing the risk of a variant developing that renders vaccinations ineffective (sic)," the senators wrote.

There are several steps manufacturers could take to improve global access to vaccines, they suggested.

Quote

Senators suggest companies to share technology for faster production

The senators suggested that these companies could share technology, including vaccine recipes and manufacturing information, with their partner companies, to expedite the production process.

"Though wealthier countries, including the United States, have successfully secured vaccines and have made significant strides in vaccinating their populations, many middle-income and lower-income nations have less access to vaccine doses," the senators said.

Concerns

'Not enough doses for the demand'

The Serum Institute of India, the country's largest vaccine maker, can reportedly produce 70 million AstraZeneca doses per month.

Even when its capacity is combined with the second approved vaccine, COVAXIN, there are not enough doses, the senators said.

Though more than 14 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India, a little over 1% of India's population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Situation

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India

India is in dire need of more vaccines as it has been gripped by a dreadful second wave of the pandemic, which experts blame on mutated strains of the virus, mass gatherings, and a slow vaccination drive.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 3.79 lakh infections, the highest single-day surge for any country.

With 3,645 fatalities, it also marked the deadliest day.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: Australia suspends passenger flights from India till May 15
Latest News
Redmi Note 10 handset has become marginally costlier in India
Science
'House of the Dragon' set pictures remind fans of 'GoT'
Entertainment
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 announced: Details here
Science
Tripura government to probe conduct of DM who raided weddings
India
Bharat Biotech reduces COVAXIN price to Rs. 400 for states
India
Latest World News
Queen wishes Prince William and Kate on 10th wedding anniversary
World
COVID-19: Bangladesh offers emergency medical supplies to India
World
Coronavirus: New B.1.617 strain found in 17 countries, says WHO
World
Access to medical care limited, leave India: US tells citizens
World
America on the move again: US President Biden to Congress
World
Trending Topics