Serbia: 8 killed in second shooting incident in 2 days

A 21-year-old suspect randomly opened fire, killing eight people and injuring 13 others in Mladenovac, Serbia, late on Thursday (local time). The suspect reportedly fired indiscriminately at people using an automatic weapon around 60 km south of the national capital, Belgrade. The police are looking for the attacker, who is on the run. Further details are awaited.

This is the second shooting in Serbia in two days. On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy went on a shooting rampage in his school using his father's gun, killing nine people, including eight fellow students and a school guard in Belgrade. Accused Kosta Kecmanovic reportedly called the police and turned himself in after the attack. He had reportedly been planning the attack for weeks.

Although weapons are common in the Balkan nation as a result of the wars in the 1990s, mass shooting incidents are very rare. The last mass shooting in Serbia occurred in 2013 when a war veteran killed 13 people in a village in central Serbia.