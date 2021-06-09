Indian-American student wins sustainability award for developing eco-friendly foam alternative

The project was motivated by the impact of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy

An Indian-American student has won a prestigious award for developing an eco-friendly foam alternative, which was motivated by the impact of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Sohi Sanjay Patel, a sophomore at a Texas high school, was declared the winner of the Patrick H Hurd Sustainability Award at the 2021 virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). Here are more details.

EPA

Award is given by the US Environmental Protection Agency

The award is given by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). "Her project proposes to provide a plant-derived, flame-retardant polyurethane foam that could be used for housing insulation and other applications. Patel's work was motivated by the impact of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy in India when over 40 tonnes of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from a pesticide plant," the EPA said.

Project

Her work focuses on replacing MIC gas with greener components

MIC gas is a main raw material for manufacturing polyurethane foam which is used for insulation and as a cushioning material in a wide variety of products. Her work titled Scalable and Sustainable Synthesis of a Novel, Bio-Based Polyurethane Foam System Incorporating Industrial Byproducts and Waste focuses on replacing MIC gas with greener components for making polyurethane foam.

Quote

Projects submitted are truly inspiring: EPA Science Advisor

"The student finalists in this year's ISEF are applying Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) concepts in remarkable ways to help protect human health and the environment, and their projects are truly inspiring," said EPA Science Advisor Dr. Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta.

Further details

Charlotte Michaluk received honorable mention

Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News said, "Congratulations to Sohi Sanjay Patel on winning the Patrick H Hurd Sustainability Award." Ajmera also congratulated Charlotte Michaluk who was selected to receive honorable mention by the US Environmental Protection Agency at the 2021 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.