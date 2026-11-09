US midterm elections a 'giant step back in history': Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has called his party's recent midterm election defeat a "giant step back in history." The Democratic Party won both houses of Congress in the elections, ending decades of Republican dominance in several states. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election." He also noted that the stock market suffered losses after the vote.
Staff changes
Trump appoints hardline advisor as chief of staff
Despite the setback, Trump has vowed to return: "But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"
He appointed hardline advisor Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, indicating a tough fightback.
Democrats have promised to hold Trump's administration accountable and oppose "every step of the way" against Miller, who was behind Trump's strict immigration policy.
Election aftermath
Trump tries to distance himself from Republican defeat
As election results favored Democrats, Trump tried to distance himself from the defeat.
"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" he wrote.
He had campaigned heavily for Republican candidates and asked voters to treat the election as a referendum on his presidency.
Despite this, he acknowledged that he expected better results for Republicans, citing large crowds at his campaign rallies.
Legislative influence
Democratic victory gives them more power to influence legislation
The Democratic victory in both chambers of Congress gives them more power to influence legislation, government spending, and investigations into the Trump administration.
With control of the House of Representatives, Democrats can summon administration officials and launch investigations.
Control of the Senate will also give Democrats more power over President Trump's legislative agenda and confirmation of presidential nominees.