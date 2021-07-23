Home / News / World News / Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend
World

Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 02:26 pm
Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend
On its current track, the typhoon's eye is expected to pass north of Taiwan, while bringing considerable rain to the island

A typhoon is forecast to bring heavy rains to Taiwan and coastal China over the weekend, days after the worst flooding on record in a central province caused at least 33 deaths. Forecasters say Typhoon In-fa is moving toward China and expected to make landfall in the coastal province of Zhejiang either Sunday afternoon or early Monday morning.

In this article
Warning

Risk warning has been raised to the second-highest level

Zhejiang's bureau of emergency management said on its microblog on Friday that it was raising its risk warning to the second-highest level and calling on all localities to take preventative measures. Those usually include recalling fishing boats to port and relocating people living in vulnerable coastal communities. Fujian province to the south has issued similar orders.

Typhoon

The typhoon's eye is expected to pass north of Taiwan

On its current track, the typhoon's eye is expected to pass north of Taiwan, while bringing considerable rain to the island. The forecast follows flooding earlier this week in the central province of Henan as rivers and reservoirs overtop their banks. The 33 deaths reported included 12 people who were trapped by rising waters in the subway system in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou.

Other regions

Situation in India and parts of Europe similar

At noon, In-fa was about 370 kilometers (230 miles) east of the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, moving north-northwest at about 12 kilometers (seven miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. Notably, neighboring India has also reported several deaths due to heavy rainfall and severe flooding. Moreover, parts of Europe have also been grappling with heavy rainfall and floods.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: China rejects WHO proposal to probe lab leak theory

Latest News

Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone in India launched at Rs. 20,000

Technology

Kartik Aaryan bags Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' first poster unveiled

Entertainment

Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI: Dhawan elects to bat

Sports

Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to custody till July 27

Entertainment

Harley-Davidson Sportster S to debut in India by year-end

Auto

Latest World News

Coronavirus: China rejects WHO proposal to probe lab leak theory

World

Half of Australians under lockdown again as COVID-19 cases surge

World

Over 1.5 million children lost caregivers to COVID-19 worldwide: Report

World

WHO leader says virus risk inevitable at Tokyo Olympics

World

Twelve killed in heavy rain, floods in central China

World

Features

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World

Taiwan News

US earmarks billions for chip production as COVID-19 hits Taiwan

Business

#NewsBytes Explainer: The real reasons behind the global chip shortage

Business

TSMC's silicon wafer price hike could affect Apple's iPhone 13

Business

Taiwan prosecutors probe train crash that killed 51

World

Taiwan train derails in tunnel, reportedly killing 36 people

World
Trending Topics