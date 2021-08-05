COVID-19 travel-curbs: India moved to UK's 'amber' list from 'red'

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Mail Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 12:34 pm

Credits: India placed under ‘amber’ list on UK’s three-tier traffic light international travel curbs system

The United Kingdom has moved India, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE from "red" to the "amber" list following a review of its traffic light system for international COVID-19 travel restrictions. Fully-vaccinated travelers from India wouldn't need to undergo the mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine upon arrival in the UK. Passengers should follow quarantine at home for 10 days. The changes come into effect on Sunday.

Details

'It's great news to open more destinations': UK Transport Secretary

The United Kingdom's Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, tweeted: "The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am." "While it's right we continue...cautious approach, it's great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends and businesses across the globe," he added.

Twitter Post

Take a look at what Shapps tweeted

'Amber' list

COVID-19 test three days before departure mandatory

Passengers from "amber" list countries must undergo a COVID-19 test three days before departure and book two such tests in advance to be taken after arriving in the UK and complete passenger locator forms. The travelers must follow 10-day quarantine at home or the place they've confirmed as their location and undergo a test on or before Day-2 and on or after Day-8 post-arrival.

Exemptions

Passengers aged under 18 years exempt from home quarantine

Reportedly, passengers under 18 years, those fully vaccinated in the UK, and those who took two COVID-19 doses in the EU region and the US are exempted from home quarantine. Also, those vaccinated fully under the UK's vaccine program overseas will be exempt. Covishield—the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine's Indian version manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII)—is likely to be included in the exemption.

'Red' list

Four countries to be put on UK's 'red' list

Alongside the latest changes, the UK also announced the cost for solo travelers from countries on the "red" list undergoing hotel quarantine will increase from £1,750 to £2,285 while the charges for an additional adult sharing a room will go up from £650 to £ 1,430 starting August 12. To note, four countries are on the "red" list: Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion, and Mayotte.

'Green' list

Seven countries, including Germany, France, on 'green' list

On the other hand, seven countries are being moved by the UK to its "green" list, including Austria, Germany, France, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, and Slovakia. Travelers from these nations won't have to undergo quarantine upon arrival in the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status. However, they must still undergo a pre-departure COVID-19 test and another test two days post-arrival.