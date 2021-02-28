US FDA grants emergency use authorization for J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

J&J's vaccine is expected to be used widely around the world since it is a single-shot vaccine and it can be shipped and stored at normal refrigerator temperatures. This makes distribution and vaccination easier compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
"We believe that people should take the vaccine they are able to access," the FDA's acting commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock, told Reuters after the authorization. "We feel that each of these vaccines will be effective, will prevent hospitalization, deaths and should be used," she said.