Home / News / World News / Under India's Presidency, UNSC will meet to discuss Afghanistan's situation
World

Under India's Presidency, UNSC will meet to discuss Afghanistan's situation

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 04:18 pm
Under India's Presidency, UNSC will meet to discuss Afghanistan's situation
The security situation in Afghanistan is worsening due to Taliban violence and atrocities

The UN Security Council (UNSC), under the Presidency of India, will meet on Friday to discuss the worsening security situation in Afghanistan. The decision to hold the open UNSC briefing on Afghanistan's comes just a day after Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on Afghanistan."

In this article
Fight

Fighting between Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces has intensified

Atmar said the UN and the international community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to Taliban violence and atrocities. "Appreciate the lead role of as current UNSC President," Atmar tweeted. The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces intensified over the past few months as US and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Atmar's post on Twitter

Situation

Security Council will look into Afghanistan's situation soon: TS Tirumurti

A meeting on Afghanistan hadn't been scheduled during the month as per the Council's Program of Work for the month adopted on Monday. India's Permanent Representative to UN and Security Council President for August, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said he expects that probably the Security Council will look at this aspect sooner rather than later on Afghanistan in response to a question on Afghanistan's situation.

Violence

In recent days, the violence is only increasing: Tirumurti

It is significant that the open briefing on Afghanistan comes within the first week of India's Presidency of the Council, highlighting the urgency of the current situation in Afghanistan. Tirumurti had said that the situation in Afghanistan is of deep concern to all members of the Security Council and "we have seen that in recent days, the violence is only increasing."

Information

India has supported to bring peace, security to Afghanistan: Tirumurti

As far as India is concerned, Tirumurti had said that "New Delhi has mentioned very clearly that we want to see an independent, peaceful, democratic and a stable Afghanistan. India has supported every opportunity that can bring peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan."

Terrorism

Ties with international terrorism should be cut: Tirumurti

"Ties with international terrorism should also be cut. We cannot have terrorist camps once again moving back into Afghanistan. And this will have a direct impact on India," Tirumurti had said. It is also important to protect the gains which we have had in the last nearly 20 years, adding that aspirations of the Afghan women, youth, and minorities must be respected, he said.

Information

UNSC had condemned the attack against UN compound in Afghanistan

On Tuesday, the 15-nation Security Council had condemned last week's deplorable attack against the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, and expressed deep concern over the high levels of violence. The Council also declared that it does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
COVID-19 travel-curbs: India moved to UK's 'amber' list from 'red'

Latest News

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs

Business

South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10

Entertainment

Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats

Sports

MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM

India

Latest World News

COVID-19 travel-curbs: India moved to UK's 'amber' list from 'red'

World

India deploys warships to South China Sea for Malabar exercise

World

New York restaurants, gyms to ask for COVID-19 vaccination proof

World

US: Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

World

China releases video of Galwan Valley clash after deescalation talks

World

Features

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World

Related News

India assumes UNSC August Presidency; to organize 3 key meetings

World

Afghanistan News

Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

World

Indian photojournalist, Danish Siddiqui, killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar province

World

As Taliban advances, India evacuates Kandahar consulate in Afghanistan

India

Afghanistan: US to leave Bagram air base after 20 years

World

Biden to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan before 9/11 anniversary

World
Trending Topics