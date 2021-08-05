Under India's Presidency, UNSC will meet to discuss Afghanistan's situation

The security situation in Afghanistan is worsening due to Taliban violence and atrocities

The UN Security Council (UNSC), under the Presidency of India, will meet on Friday to discuss the worsening security situation in Afghanistan. The decision to hold the open UNSC briefing on Afghanistan's comes just a day after Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on Afghanistan."

Fighting between Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces has intensified

Atmar said the UN and the international community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to Taliban violence and atrocities. "Appreciate the lead role of as current UNSC President," Atmar tweeted. The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces intensified over the past few months as US and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

Security Council will look into Afghanistan's situation soon: TS Tirumurti

A meeting on Afghanistan hadn't been scheduled during the month as per the Council's Program of Work for the month adopted on Monday. India's Permanent Representative to UN and Security Council President for August, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said he expects that probably the Security Council will look at this aspect sooner rather than later on Afghanistan in response to a question on Afghanistan's situation.

In recent days, the violence is only increasing: Tirumurti

It is significant that the open briefing on Afghanistan comes within the first week of India's Presidency of the Council, highlighting the urgency of the current situation in Afghanistan. Tirumurti had said that the situation in Afghanistan is of deep concern to all members of the Security Council and "we have seen that in recent days, the violence is only increasing."

India has supported to bring peace, security to Afghanistan: Tirumurti

As far as India is concerned, Tirumurti had said that "New Delhi has mentioned very clearly that we want to see an independent, peaceful, democratic and a stable Afghanistan. India has supported every opportunity that can bring peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan."

Ties with international terrorism should be cut: Tirumurti

"Ties with international terrorism should also be cut. We cannot have terrorist camps once again moving back into Afghanistan. And this will have a direct impact on India," Tirumurti had said. It is also important to protect the gains which we have had in the last nearly 20 years, adding that aspirations of the Afghan women, youth, and minorities must be respected, he said.

UNSC had condemned the attack against UN compound in Afghanistan

On Tuesday, the 15-nation Security Council had condemned last week's deplorable attack against the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, and expressed deep concern over the high levels of violence. The Council also declared that it does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.