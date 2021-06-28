US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq

Kirby described the airstrikes as defensive, saying they were launched in response to the attacks by Iran-backed groups

The US military, under the direction of President Joe Biden, conducted airstrikes on Sunday against what it said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups near the border between Iraq and Syria. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against US troops in Iraq.

Airstrikes

'Airstrikes were launched in response to attacks by Iran-backed groups'

Kirby said the US military targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities, two in Syria and one in Iraq. He described the airstrikes as defensive, saying they were launched in response to the attacks by Iran-backed groups. "The US took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message," Kirby said.

Information

Second military action by US in the region this year

Sunday's strikes mark the second time the Biden administration has taken military action in the region. In February, the US launched airstrikes against facilities in Syria, near the Iraqi border, that it said were used by Iranian-backed militia groups.

Consequences

Biden had termed those strikes a 'warning' for Iran

The Pentagon said those strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq in February that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a US service member and coalition troops. That time, Biden said Iran should view his decision to authorize US airstrikes in Syria as a warning that it can expect consequences for its support of militia groups that threaten US interests or personnel.

Quote

US will act to protect its personnel: Kirby

"You can't act with impunity. Be careful," Biden said when a reporter asked what message he had intended to send. On Sunday, Kirby said Biden "has been clear that he will act to protect the US personnel."

Threat

Strikes were necessary to address the threat: Kirby

"Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the President directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks," Kirby said. The Pentagon spokesman added, "As a matter of international law, the United States acted pursuant to its right of self-defense. The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope."

Information

Protecting our military heroes is a sacred priority: Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Sunday that the US airstrikes appear to be a targeted and proportional response to a serious and specific threat, adding, protecting the military heroes who defend our freedoms is a sacred priority.