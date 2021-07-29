Home / News / World News / US wants to stop foreign students from staying after studies
World

US wants to stop foreign students from staying after studies

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 12:04 pm
US wants to stop foreign students from staying after studies
The lawmakers have introduced the Fairness for High-Skilled Americans Act, to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act on the Optional Practical Training

A group of United States of America lawmakers has reintroduced legislation in the House of Representatives to eliminate a program that allows foreign students to stay in the country for work after the completion of their studies under certain conditions. They introduced the Fairness for High-Skilled Americans Act, a legislation that would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act on the Optional Practical Training (OPT).

In this article
Details

OPT reflects abandonment of US workers: Congressmen Gosar

Congressmen Paul A Gosar, Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs, and Matt Gaetz have introduced the bill. "What country creates a program, but not a law, that rewards its businesses to fire citizen workers and replace them with foreign labor to pay the foreign labor less? The United States. The program is called OPT and it reflects a complete abandonment of our own workers," Gosar said.

Background

Gosar has twice signed amicus briefs to eliminate the OPT

Gosar first introduced the Fairness for High-Skilled Americans Act in the 116th Congress and has twice signed amicus briefs in support of American workers in a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to eliminate the OPT. The OPT is a guest worker program administered by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Taxes

Foreign workers are 10-15% cheaper than American workers: Gosar

Gosar alleges that the OPT circumvents the H-1B cap by allowing over 1,00,000 aliens admitted as foreign students to work for up to three years in the United States after graduation. He argued that these foreign workers are exempt from payroll taxes, making them at least 10-15% cheaper than a comparable American worker.

Quote

'Landing first job after college will become difficult for Americans'

"Landing that first job out of college will only become more difficult for young Americans as universities formalize the role they play in crowding out opportunities once reserved for American graduates. For this reason, OPT must be eliminated," stated Kevin Lynn, Founder of US Techworkers.

Optional Practical Training

Here is all you need to know about OPT

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, OPT is temporary employment that is directly related to an F-1 student's (who has a full-time student visa for studying in any accredited US educational institute) major area of study. Eligible students can apply to receive up to 12 months of OPT employment authorization before completing their academic studies and/or after completing their academic studies.

Quote

OPT openly undercuts American workers, gives employers tax incentive

"The OPT openly undercuts American workers, particularly higher-skilled workers, and recent college graduates, by giving employers an actual tax incentive to hire compliant, inexpensive foreign labor under the guise of "student training," said Rosemary Jenks, Director of Government Relations, NumbersUSA.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Pakistan: 2 weeks after bus blast, Chinese nationals shot at

Latest News

Coronavirus: India reports 43K+ cases; Kerala orders weekend lockdown

India

Not Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur to lead 'Thadam' remake

Entertainment

ICC World Test Championship final smashes viewership records

Sports

Dulquer Salmaan announces two new films on 35th birthday

Entertainment

Benelli 502C bike launched in India at Rs. 5 lakh

Auto

Latest World News

Pakistan: 2 weeks after bus blast, Chinese nationals shot at

World

Saudi: Three-year travel ban for citizens visiting 'red list' countries

World

US: Eight killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

World

UN: Migrant boat capsizes off Libya, 57 presumed dead

World

European drug regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for 12-17-year-olds

World

Features

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World

Related News

'Stand against hate, racism': President Biden condemns Atlanta mass shooting

World

House of Representatives News

Trump announces legal defense team for Senate impeachment trial

World

Biden recruits Kashmiri-origin Sameera Fazili, cousin of former PSA detainee

World

Trump criticizes COVID-19 relief bill; pushes for bigger stimulus checks

World

Amid ruling party infighting, Nepal President dissolves Parliament

World

US: Nancy Pelosi to recall House over postal service controversy

World
Trending Topics