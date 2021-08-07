US is now averaging 1,00,000 new COVID-19 cases daily

Aug 07, 2021

The US is now reporting 1,00,000 fresh coronavirus cases every day.

The United States is now averaging 1,00,000 new coronavirus cases every day amid a new surge in infections, triggered by the highly-contagious Delta variant. Daily cases in the country have risen to this level from about 11,000 some six weeks ago. These developments have come even though nearly 60% of the entire American population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Deaths rose from 270 to 500 per day

This is the worst outbreak in the US since early January when average daily cases there had peaked around 2,50,000. Meanwhile, the average for daily new deaths in the country has also increased, rising from about 270 deaths per day to nearly 500 a day as of August 6, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

What is the Delta variant?

Delta, also known by its formal scientific name B.1.617.2, is said to be the most infectious coronavirus variant identified yet. It was first detected in India last year, driving the country's devastating second surge, which peaked at 4,14,000 cases in May. Studies also suggest the variant may partially evade the immunity generated by the body after prior infection or vaccination.

Hospitals are overrun in parts of the US

The virus is spreading fast among the unvaccinated population and hospitals have been overwhelmed in areas where vaccination rates remain low. "The health care system right now is nearly at a breaking point...For the next three weeks or so, I see no relief on what's happening in emergency departments," Dr. David Persse said, according to the Associated Press.

Most deaths among the unvaccinated, experts say

More than 99% of all recent deaths were among the unvaccinated, the US's top pandemic expert Dr. Anthony Fauci had said last month. Experts also say that unvaccinated people accounted for over 97% of recent hospitalizations.

Officials urge Americans to take the vaccine

Health officials and experts fear the cases will surge to even dangerous levels if more and more Americans do not take the vaccine. "Our models show that if we don't (vaccinate people), we could be up to several hundred thousand cases a day, similar to our surge in early January," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said last week.

How is the vaccination drive going in the US?

Over 70% of all adults have been partially vaccinated in the United States.

The US had begun its coronavirus vaccination program in December and has since administered more than 35 crore doses, boasting of one of the best inoculation rates across the world. About 58% of the population have received at least one dose while half the Americans are fully vaccinated. Over 70% of all adults there have been at least partially vaccinated.