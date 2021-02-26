Home / News / World News / US: Teacher's aide seen masturbating during Zoom class with kids
World

US: Teacher's aide seen masturbating during Zoom class with kids

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Feb 26, 2021, 05:59 pm
US: Teacher's aide seen masturbating during Zoom class with kids

A teacher's aide in Maryland, United States was seen masturbating during a Zoom call with eighth-graders.

Marc Schack, an assistant for special education students at Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg, has, however, contended he was unaware that his self-love session had been captured on the virtual call until being interviewed.

Here are more details on this.

In this article
What is Schack's video all about? I thought I was logged out, says Schack He has been placed on an administrative leave 'I'm not a pervert or anything like that' A district spokesperson confirmed probe against Schack

Details

What is Schack's video all about?

A 13-second-long clip - that has since surfaced on social media - shows Schack gazing at his screen before standing up, taking a few steps away, and beginning to pleasure himself.

His name had appeared on the screen as the host of the Zoom call.

A few seconds after that, another name appeared replacing him as the moderator, reports say.

Defense

I thought I was logged out, says Schack

Schack insists he thought that the online class had ended.

"I thought I was logged out when class was over," he told the Bethesda Magazine.

"I had no clue that Zoom was still on. Why would I do that? That's my job. I had no clue that Zoom was on. I mean, that's just crazy behavior," he added.

Action

He has been placed on an administrative leave

Schack, who has been associated with Montgomery County Public Schools for 21 years, also runs Pirate Magic - a business that throws "pirate parties" where he plays a character named "Captain Silly Bones."

He said he has since been placed on an administrative leave.

He insisted his actions were "just a mistake." "I am only human...It was my bad."

Details

'I'm not a pervert or anything like that'

District officials called Schack earlier this week to inform that he was being put on leave.

"Maybe they were looking to see if I had any criminal misbehavior or anything like that," he said.

Schack claims he was unaware of the footage until Wednesday. "I am not a pervert or anything like that, you know (sic)," he said.

Quote

A district spokesperson confirmed probe against Schack

"Per our procedures, we do not release the names of staff members that are under investigation," district spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala said in a statement. "Local authorities were informed and are investigating as well."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Biden calls Saudi King before US report on Khashoggi murder
Latest News
Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav, Sadakat Khan granted bail
India
India's GDP turns positive in October-December quarter; grows at 0.4%
Business
Facebook-Apple spat escalates: Facebook launches PR campaign defending targeted advertising
Business
Existing COVID-19 guidelines to continue till March 31: MHA
India
WHO lauds India for helping over 60 nations with vaccines
World
Latest World News
Biden calls Saudi King before US report on Khashoggi murder
World
United States carries out first airstrikes under Biden in Syria
World
US: Triple murder accused had cut neighbor's heart, cooked it
World
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine highly effective: FDA
World
'Victim of political machinations,' says Zimbabwe VP amid sex scandal
World
Trending Topics