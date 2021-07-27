Home / News / World News / US: Eight killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
World

US: Eight killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 11:55 am
US: Eight killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
At least 10 people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition

A sandstorm caused a huge 22-vehicle pileup on a Utah highway that left eight people dead, including four children, authorities said. The Sunday afternoon crashes on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh came at the end of a holiday weekend for the state that often leads to increased highway traffic. At least 10 people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition.

In this article
Incident

Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims

Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims. The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused the sandstorm which reduced visibility, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Five of the eight people killed were in one vehicle, while two others were in another vehicle, according to a news release. Another fatality was in a third vehicle.

Details

These are the names of all the victims

Race Sawyer, 37, of Lehi, was driving his 12-year-old son Ryder, his sister-in-law Kortni Sawyer, 30, of St. George, and Sawyer's children two-year-old Franki and six-year-old Riggins. In a second car, Richard Lorenzon, 51, was driving his wife Maricela Lorenzon, 47. Both were from Salt Lake City. A passenger in another car, 15-year-old Cameron Valentine, of Yuma, Arizona, also died, said highway patrol.

Condition

Several vehicles tried to swerve off the roadway: Patrol Sergeant

We have vehicles all over. Several vehicles tried to swerve off the roadway. We have vehicles that are flipped up on their sides, Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Rhoden told KUTV in Salt Lake City. One of the vehicles was pulling a trailer that has pretty much completely been destroyed and is on the freeway. I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday.

Other details

Roadways were full of drivers headed home after long weekend

Traffic was redirected around the crash site. Kanosh is located about 160 miles (258 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Roadways on Sunday were full of drivers headed home after a long weekend to celebrate a state holiday recognizing Utah history and settlers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who trekked west in search of religious freedom.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
European drug regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for 12-17-year-olds

Latest News

Heavy rains cause extensive waterlogging in Delhi

Delhi

BUGATTI rolls out the final Rs. 43 crore-worth Divo hypercar

Auto

'Navarasa' trailer: This is going to be a masterpiece

Entertainment

Nearly 100 families evacuated from three buildings in Thane

India

Sensex rises over 150 points in early trade

Business

Latest World News

UN: Migrant boat capsizes off Libya, 57 presumed dead

World

European drug regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for 12-17-year-olds

World

Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend

World

Coronavirus: China rejects WHO proposal to probe lab leak theory

World

Half of Australians under lockdown again as COVID-19 cases surge

World

Features

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World

United States of America News

Coronavirus: New cases in United States surpass India's once again

India

US eases travel advisory for India as COVID-19 cases decline

World

US: Largest wildfire grows, forces evacuation of wildlife station

World

NewsBytesExplainer: Why do US and Canada see wildfires every year?

World

Awaiting greenlight from India to send COVID-19 vaccine help: US

World
Trending Topics