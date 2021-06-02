Veteran Indian-origin journalist Tejinder Singh passes away

Veteran journalist Tejinder Singh founded India America Today in 2012

Tejinder Singh, a veteran White House correspondent and founder and editor of the India America Today newswire, passed away in the US on May 29, the publication announced over Twitter. Singh founded India America Today in 2012. India America Today is an independent media organization and news provider based in Washington, DC in the United States of America.

Twitter Post

India America Today announced Singh's passing on Twitter

Details

Pentagon Press Secretary condoled his death

Pentagon Press Secretary John F Kirby condoled his death at a press briefing on Tuesday. "We here at the Pentagon would like to take a moment to—express our condolences and sympathies for the passing of Mr. Tejinder Singh, who many of you know was the founder and editor of India America Today," he said.

Quote

Kirby remembered his time with him

Kirby said, "He was a Pentagon Correspondent since 2011, and I dealt with him from this podium, I've dealt with him when I was at the State Department podium, and the one word, that comes to mind when you think of Tejinder is, gentleman."

Twitter Post

Here is what Pentagon Press Secretary said about Singh

Background

Singh was the AAJA-DC Vice-President between 2011-2012

Kirby said, "He was a real gentleman and a good reporter. Asked tough questions and produced good stuff, but he was a gentleman as I said. And we're going to miss him, we're all going to miss him, and I know you guys feel the same way." Singh was the Vice-President (Print) for the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA-DC) for the year 2011-2012.