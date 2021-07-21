Home / News / World News / WHO leader says virus risk inevitable at Tokyo Olympics
WHO leader says virus risk inevitable at Tokyo Olympics

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 11:24 am
The number of Games-linked COVID-19 cases in Japan this month was 79 on Wednesday, with more athletes testing positive at home and unable to travel

The Tokyo Olympics should not be judged by the tally of COVID-19 cases that arise because eliminating risk is impossible, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told sports officials on Wednesday as events began in Japan. "How infections are handled is what matters most," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a speech to an International Olympic Committee meeting.

In this article
COVID-19

Seventy-nine games-linked COVID-19 cases reported till now

"The mark of success is making sure that any cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible, and onward transmission is interrupted," he said. The number of Games-linked COVID-19 cases in Japan this month was 79 on Wednesday, with more international athletes testing COVID-19 positive at home and unable to travel.

Athletes

Closed contacts of infected athletes can continue training under isolation

"The mark of success in the coming fortnight is not zero cases," Ghebreyesus said, noting the athletes who already tested positive in Japan, including at the athletes' village in Tokyo Bay, where most of the 11,000 competitors will stay. Teammates classed as close contacts of infected athletes can continue training and preparing for events under a regime of isolation and extra monitoring.

Information

Health experts have warned of Olympics becoming a super-spreader event

Health experts in Japan have warned of the Olympics becoming a super-spreader event bringing tens of thousands of athletes, officials, and workers during a local state of emergency. "There is no zero risk in life. Japan was giving courage to the whole world," Ghebreyesus said.

Deaths

Pandemic is a test and the world is failing: Ghebreyesus

The WHO leader also had a more critical message and a challenge for leaders of richer countries about sharing vaccines more fairly in the world. "The pandemic is a test and the world is failing," Ghebreyesus said, predicting more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 worldwide before the Olympic flame goes out in Tokyo on August 8.

Information

He also called out injustice in vaccine distribution

"It was a horrifying injustice that 75 percent of vaccines delivered globally so far were in only 10 countries," he said. Ghebreyesus warned anyone who believed COVID-19 was over because it was under control in their part of the world lived in a fool's paradise.

Pandemic

World needs to produce 11 billion doses next year: Ghebreyesus

The world needs to produce 11 billion doses next year and the WHO wanted governments to help reach a target of vaccinating 70 percent of people in every country by the middle of next year. "The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our hands," the WHO leader said.

Buckingham Palace 'surprised' at Prince Harry's 'accurate, truthful' memoir announcement

