WHO says COVID-19 likely emerged from animals; lab leak unlikely

Further, the report said highly similar viruses have been found in pangolins, but also noted that mink and cats are susceptible to the COVID-19 virus, suggesting that they could be carriers. Reportedly, the team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis.
Earlier in February, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had said, "We do not believe that China has made available sufficient original data into how this pandemic began to spread both in China and then eventually around the world."