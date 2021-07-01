China won't allow anyone to 'bully' it, Xi warns world

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the CPC, Xi said that China has never oppressed any country

President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for building a strong military to defend the country and warned that the Chinese people will never allow any foreign force to "bully, oppress, or subjugate them," as the country marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party of China. He was addressing the centenary celebrations of the CPC at the historic Tiananmen Square.

People

Over 1.4 billion Chinese people defend the country: Xi

Xi stated that China has "never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated the people of any other country, and never will." "Chinese people will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate us," he said. "Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," he warned.

Taiwan

Committed to integrating Taiwan with the Chinese mainland: Xi

In over an hour-long address, Xi also said that resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the CPC. China claims the estranged island of Taiwan as part of its mainland. "We must take resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward 'Taiwan independence,' and work together to create a bright future," Xi said.

Military

Military should work under the leadership of the party: Xi

A crowd of over 70,000 people comprising of party and military officials besides schoolchildren cheered his speech. He further said that the people's military is a strong pillar for safeguarding the socialist country and preserving national dignity, and a powerful force for protecting regional and world peace. Xi emphasized that the military should work under the leadership of the party.

Uighur Muslims

Won't accept sanctimonious preaching: Xi on genocide allegations

In an apparent reference to the US allegations of genocide committed against Uighur Muslims of Xinjiang as well as the imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong much against the will of the local people, Xi said China welcomes helpful suggestions, but won't accept sanctimonious preaching. Xi said, "China has always worked toward world peace, global development, and to preserve international order."

Quote

Open to learning from achievements of other cultures: Xi

"We are eager to learn what lessons we can from the achievements of other cultures, and welcome helpful suggestions and constructive criticism. We will not, however, accept sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us," Xi said.

People's Republic of China

CPC has remained in power since 1949

Founded by Mao Zedong on July 1, 1921, the CPC formally completed 100 years of existence on Thursday. It also remained in power since the People's Republic of China (PRC) was formed in 1949. Highlighting the importance of CPC to China, Xi said any attempt to divide it from the Chinese people is "bound to fail."